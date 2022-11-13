Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah leaves game vs. Browns with injury

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to have injury issues on defense, with another impact player leaving a contest early.

In the second quarter of their battle with the Cleveland Browns, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the field, escorted by trainers, with an elbow injury. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sidelines before heading back to the locker room.

The team announced on social media that his return is questionable.

Ogbah had been dealing with a back injury earlier in the season that caused him to miss Week 7.

Luckily, edge rusher is a position where Miami is pretty deep right now.

List

Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Browns stack up before Week 10

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire