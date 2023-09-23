Dolphins elevate WR Robbie Chosen, LB Cameron Goode for Sunday's game

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is listed as questionable to face the Broncos on Sunday because of a concussion, so the team added another wideout from the practice squad to bolster their depth.

Robbie Chosen has been elevated for Sunday's game. Linebacker Cameron Goode has also been summoned and both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Chosen signed with the Dolphins in April and returned to the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players this summer. He has 375 catches for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns in 111 games for the Jets, Panthers, and Cardinals.

Goode was a 2002 seventh-round pick in Miami and he appeared in both of the team's first two games.