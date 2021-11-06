Dolphins elevate WR Kirk Merritt and LB Vince Biegel ahead of Texans game

Ahead of an important matchup with the 1-7 Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins elected to elevate linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Kirk Merritt from the practice squad.

The Dolphins will be without top wideout DeVante Parker this weekend due to his move to the injured reserve on Friday, so Merritt will be coming up to provide some depth at the position. This will be his second elevation this season, but he has yet to see the field.

Biegel’s move could be related to the status of Jerome Baker who missed last week’s game and most of the week prior with a knee injury. Biegel was also elevated against Buffalo in Week 8, but he did not see any snaps.