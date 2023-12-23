Dolphins elevate veteran LB and rookie CB for matchup with Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins entered the weekend with one starter out and seven other members of their roster questionable for their Week 16 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

So, on Saturday, Miami opted to use both of their practice squad elevations, bringing up rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner and veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster.

Roster Moves | We have elevated CB Ethan Bonner and LB Melvin Ingram to the active roster for #DALvsMIA. pic.twitter.com/qyw78CMWD0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 23, 2023

Bonner, 24, made his professional debut last week against the New York Jets. He made an impressive pass break-up on the sideline in the contest that got his teammates and coaches excited. This is his second elevation, so he’ll have just one more this year.

Ingram, 34, spent last season with the Dolphins but remained unsigned this year until Miami brought him back to their practice squad earlier in the month. It’s unclear how much the former first-round pick will play, but he’ll probably be eased into a rotation in Vic Fangio’s defense for now.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire