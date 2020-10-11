Dolphins elevate DE Tyshun Render to active roster for Week 5

The Miami Dolphins will play Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers today. And when the team takes the field, they’ll have with them a fresh face for Dolphins fans to get to know. Undrafted free agent Tyshun Render has been elevated to the Dolphins’ active roster for Week 5 of the season, a decision that was prompted on by the injury to Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Lawson, who was injured while sacking Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 4, has already been declared out for the game by Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. His unavailability will hurt Miami’s efforts to win the edge against a San Francisco team that frequently tests defenses to the perimeter — hence Miami’s transaction to bring another body up to the active roster to help provide some resistance.

In Render, the Dolphins have an athletically gifted player who is still raw and rough around the edges. While we shouldn’t expect to see too much of him with the presence of some of Miami’s linebacker hybrids who are also capable of absorbing snaps on the edge, Miami can rest easy knowing that they do have some added depth for the unit if they’re pressed as Sunday afternoon’s game works onward.

Render is expected to return to the practice squad after Sunday’s game, this isn’t a permanent roster move at this point in time. But if Render gets his name called and performs well? Who knows, perhaps this could be the springboard he needs to make the leap to the Dolphins’ active roster for good.