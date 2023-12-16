Dolphins elevate rookie DB for Week 15 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins entered the weekend with two starters ruled out and nine more members of their roster questionable.

So, on Saturday, Miami opted to use one of their practice squad elevations, bringing up rookie defensive back Ethan Bonner to the active roster, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Bonner, 24, joined the Dolphins this year as an undrafted free agent after a collegiate career at Stanford where he played in 21 games.

Earlier in the year, Bonner got a nice shoutout from Tyreek Hill, who said he’s the second-fastest player on the team.

