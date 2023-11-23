Dolphins elevate RB Darrynton Evans from practice squad with De’Von Achane’s status in doubt

The Miami Dolphins elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the New York Jets.

Evans was just signed back to Miami’s practice squad, where he was earlier this season, Tuesday as fellow tailback Salvon Ahmed was placed on injured reserve.

His promotion Thursday comes as rookie running back De’Von Achane’s status is in doubt. Achane is questionable to play with a knee injury.

The Dolphins have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. to lead the rushing attack should Achane be unable to play, but Evans could provide depth, as well as a special teams contributor.

Evans has ample in-game reps this season. He played five games for the Chicago Bears in between his practice squad stints in Miami. In those appearances, he had 30 carries for 105 yards (a 3.5 average), a touchdown and seven receptions for 49 yards.

Evans, a third-round pick, No. 93, by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 NFL draft out of Appalachian State, has played in 17 career games between Tennessee (2020-21) and Chicago (2022-23).