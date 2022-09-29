Dolphins elevate OT Larnel Coleman vs. Bengals

With their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals coming up, the Miami Dolphins have opted to bring up just one player from their practice squad.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that offensive tackle Larnel Coleman is being elevated to the active roster for the contest. This is his third elevation.

Miami has had injuries at tackle already this year – Austin Jackson is on injured reserve, Terron Armstead is playing through a toe injury and Greg Little left their Week 3 game with a finger injury.

Armstead and Little are expected to play, so Coleman’s presence gives some more depth just in case one of them goes down.

However, with this being his third elevation, Coleman can’t be elevated again. So, the Dolphins will either leave him on the practice squad for the remainder of the year, or they’ll have to sign him to their active roster as they did with River Cracraft this week.

