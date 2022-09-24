Dolphins elevate OT Larnel Coleman and WR River Cracraft for Week 3

Heading into the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 battle with the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, Mike McDaniel’s team has elevated two players to participate on Sunday.

The team announced that offensive tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft will be available for the contest.

The same pair was elevated for their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Coleman wasn’t needed on offense, as left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Greg Little were able to play the whole game. This may be another good sign for Armstead that they didn’t bring up two tackles.

Cracraft scored his first career receiving touchdown last week, finding some success early in his Dolphins’ tenure. This is his third elevation, which means that if Miami wants to have him play another game this season, he will have to be signed to the active roster.

