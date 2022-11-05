Dolphins elevate OT Kion Smith for game vs. Bears

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

With left tackle Terron Armstead dealing with injuries to his ankle and Achilles, the Dolphins have elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.

Smith spent all of the 2021 season on Miami’s practice squad after spending some time with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Miami didn’t use their second elevation this week. Safety Verone McKinley III has been elevated twice already, so he would have to be signed to the active roster if the Dolphins wanted to use him.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Dolphins' Week 9 matchup with Bears Wire

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire