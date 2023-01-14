Dolphins elevate OL and RB ahead of wild-card game

Heading into their Sunday afternoon, win-and-advance matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins have brought up some help from the practice squad.

Miami elevated offensive lineman Lester Cotton and running back La’Mical Perine on Saturday.

Perine joins Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed on the active roster for the weekend with Raheem Mostert out due to a broken thumb. Wilson and Ahmed have both been solid in their action this season, so it’s likely that Perine would only see the field if one of them were to go down.

For Cotton, his elevation could mean bad news for the offensive line. Offensive tackles Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm and Brandon Shell are all questionable with injuries, and left guard Liam Eichenberg was recently downgraded from doubtful to out due to a hand injury.

While Cotton has only played guard at the NFL level, he could fill in for Eichenberg or Robert Hunt, allowing one of them to kick out to tackle.

