Dolphins elevate LB Quinton Bell and OT Ryan Hayes for Monday's game

The Dolphins have elevated two players from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night's game against the Titans.

Miami announced linebacker Quinton Bell and offensive tackle Ryan Hayes will be available to play in Week 14.

Bell appeared in four games for Atlanta last season, recording three total tackles. He played 61 defensive snaps and 60 special teams snaps for the club.

A rookie seventh-round pick out of Michigan, Hayes hasn’t yet appeared in a game this season.

The Titans and Dolphins kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.