Dolphins elevate LB, CB from practice squad for matchup with the Bills

The Miami Dolphins entered the weekend with two players ruled out and two questionable for their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

So, on Saturday, Miami opted to use both of their practice squads elevations to bring up veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram and cornerback Ethan Bonner to the active roster for the game.

Roster Moves | We have activated LB Jerome Baker off injured reserve & placed LB Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. We have also elevated CB Ethan Bonner & LB Melvin Ingram to the active roster for #BUFvsMIA. pic.twitter.com/gEwhgmgV8k — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 6, 2024

Ingram, 34, has been elevated in each of the Dolphins’ previous two matchups, playing 30% of the team’s defensive snaps in those contests. he’s recorded just two total tackles this year. However, with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips now both out for the year, he may be asked to fill a more prominent role going forward.

Bonner, 24, has played two games an undrafted rookie this season, playing 26 special teams snaps and 11 on defense. He’s recorded one tackle and pass defensed in those two games. With Xavien Howard out with an injury, Bonner may be asked to fill in a bit on defense again this week.

