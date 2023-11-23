Dolphins elevate Darrynton Evans with De'Von Achane questionable

The Dolphins elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice roster Thursday. That is not a good sign for the availability of De'Von Achane, who is questionable with a lingering knee injury.

The Dolphins signed Evans back to the practice squad Tuesday after placing running back Salvon Ahmed on injured resserve.

The Dolphins have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. as their top two backs Friday.

Evans has played five games for the Bears this season in between practice squad stints with the Dolphins. He has 30 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown and seven receptions for 49 yards.

He has played in 17 career games with the Titans (2020-21) and Bears (2022-23).