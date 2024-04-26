How new Dolphins EDGE Demeioun ‘Chop’ Robinson got his nickname

“Chop” might not be Demeioun Robinson’s legal name, but it’s what he’s been known by for his whole life.

Before he was made the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins, Robinson was 14 pounds at birth, and his mother gave him the nickname “porkchop” because of his size.

“I was heavy, I was huge,” Robinson said in an interview with the NFL. “I had no neck, no elbows, no knees. I had a whole bunch of fat on me.”

But over time, it was clear “porkchop” wasn’t going to last forever. As the new Dolphins pass rusher got older and slimmer, he figured it was time to change the nickname.

“I was like, I can’t have people calling me porkchop,” he said. “So I just took the pork out (and) kept the chop.”

Robinson chopped through offensive lines in college. He had 17.5 tackles for loss and and 9.5 sacks during his two-year career at Penn State and impressed during the pre-draft process.

He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, a 1.54-second 10-yard split, a 4.25-second 20-yard shuttle, and he jumped 128 inches in the broad jump. All of those were top-two measurements among defensive ends at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

