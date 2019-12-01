Dolphins earn their third win in upset of Eagles

The Dolphins are not as bad as everyone thought, and the Eagles are not as good as everyone thought.

That’s been clear for a while now, but it became crystal clear today when the Eagles went to Miami and got out-played and out-coached in a 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.

Miami’s win improves the Dolphins’ record to 3-9, a far cry from the 0-16 that some predicted, while the Eagles are now 5-7, also a far cry from what some predicted.

The good news for the Eagles is that they’re still just a game behind the 6-6 Cowboys for first place in the terrible NFC East. But it’s hard to take a team seriously as a contender if they can’t even beat the Dolphins.

Miami, however, won’t go down without a fight. Ryan Fitzpatrick had 365 passing yards and three touchdowns, and DeVante Parker had a huge game catching the ball.

The Dolphins are highly unlikely to earn the first overall pick in the draft now, but they seem to be OK with that. They’re not tanking on this season. They’re a competitive team, and if you want to beat them you’d better play well. The Eagles didn’t today.