Dolphins’ early injury report offers hope for a healthy Week 10

The Miami Dolphins’ hopes of a fifth consecutive win will ride in part on the team’s ability to get healthy and have as many possible pieces available to them for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Some of Miami’s most important talent, like RB Myles Gaskin and WR Preston Williams, are confirmed to be sidelined for this contest — both are now on injured reserve and ineligible to play for Miami.

But if you scan the rest of Miami’s player availability throughout Wednesday’s walk-through injury report, there is a strong sense of optimism that Miami will enter their Week 10 home contest against the Chargers with the rest of their available talent intact and ready to rumble. Miami listed three players as “limited participants” in practice on Wednesday:

RB Matt Breida (hamstring)

DB Jamal Perry (foot)

TE Durham Smythe (concussion)

The rest of the players included on Miami’s injury report yesterday were listed as full participants, a promising development. For the Chargers, the biggest injuries to watch will include OT Bryan Bulaga (back), DE Joey Bosa (concussion) and RB Justin Jackson (knee). Jackson did not participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Chargers and both Bulaga and Jackson were limited participants.

This clash will come down to which young quarterback can avoid mistakes best; both should be expected to move the ball effectively for their offenses. Based on who may and may not be available, the advantage currently seems to lean Miami’s way. But there’s plenty that can change between now and gameday.