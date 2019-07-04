Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton had arm amputated after car accident, agent confirms

Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins was involved in a car accident. (AP)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was in a car accident that resulted in the amputation of his left arm, according to multiple reports.

Norton was in critical condition but expected to live, reported Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Early reports said the accident could end Norton’s football career. Then came more serious reports that said his arm was amputated.

The Sun-Sentinel also reported Norton’s left arm was amputated “by paramedics at the scene for him to exit the vehicle.”

Norton’s agent confirmed the reports late Thursday morning.

The Dolphins put out a statement Thursday morning saying they were aware of the accident.

Norton, who is 22 years old, is a 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle. He was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018, out of the University of Miami. Norton was cut before the season started, but signed to the Panthers practice squad. The Dolphins signed the former UM player off Carolina’s practice squad in December.

