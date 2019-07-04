Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton had arm amputated after car accident, agent confirms

Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins was involved in a car accident. (AP)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was in a car accident that resulted in the amputation of his left arm, according to multiple reports.

Norton was in critical condition but expected to live, reported Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Early reports said the accident could end Norton’s football career. Then came more serious reports that said his arm was amputated.

Unfortunate news: The overnight, rollover crash involving Dolphins DL Kendrick Norton resulted in paramedics having to amputate his left arm at the scene, multiple sources tell me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 4, 2019

Terrible news: #Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and doctors amputated his arm, sources say. Other details are not yet available. But he is still at the hospital. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 4, 2019

The Sun-Sentinel also reported Norton’s left arm was amputated “by paramedics at the scene for him to exit the vehicle.”

Norton’s agent confirmed the reports late Thursday morning.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

The Dolphins put out a statement Thursday morning saying they were aware of the accident.

Story continues

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

Norton, who is 22 years old, is a 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle. He was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018, out of the University of Miami. Norton was cut before the season started, but signed to the Panthers practice squad. The Dolphins signed the former UM player off Carolina’s practice squad in December.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwabis a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: