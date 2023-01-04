Dolphins drop out of top 15 in post-Week 17 power rankings

This past weekend, the Miami Dolphins were defeated by the New England Patriots, handing them their fifth straight loss to potential playoff teams.

Throughout the year, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after sliding down to No. 12 last week, Mike McDaniel’s has fallen outside of the top 15 to No. 16.

Here’s what Lane wrote about Miami this week:

“One of the best ways to judge a coach is how he is able to perform without his starting quarterback. Rookie coach Mike McDaniel has a ways to go in that department, and he needs to figure it out next offseason if Tua Tagovailoa’s availability continues to be an issue.”

Here are the teams currently ahead of the Dolphins:

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

New York Giants (9-6-1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

New England Patriots (8-8)

Detroit Lions (8-8)

List

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 17 vs. Patriots

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire