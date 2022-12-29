Dolphins drop out of top 10 in post-Week 16 power rankings

This past weekend, the Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, handing them their fourth straight loss to potential playoff teams.

Throughout the year, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after spending the last two at No. 9, Mike McDaniel’s has fallen outside of the top 10 to No. 12.

Here’s what Lane wrote about Miami this week:

“Things are spiraling for the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa looked horrendous with his three interceptions in the fourth quarter. Mike McDaniel did an excellent job getting Miami off to a fast start, which included upsetting some key players in the AFC. McDaniel’s last challenge will be getting his team back to basics and calmly punching their ticket to the postseason — a feat not seen in South Beach since 2016 with Adam Gase.”

Ahead of the Dolphins are the Buffalo Bills (12-3), San Francisco 49ers (11-4), Kansas City Chiefs (12-3), Minnesota Vikings (12-3), Philadelphia Eagles (13-2), Dallas Cowboys (11-4), Cincinnati Bengals (11-4), Los Angeles Chargers (9-6), Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8), Green Bay Packers (7-8) and Detroit Lions (7-8).

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire