Dolphins draft Vols RB Jaylen Wright in fourth round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright is headed to Miami after being drafted by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are getting some more speed. In fact, Wright had the second-fastest 40-yard dash out of all the running backs who ran at the combine this year. He was also one of just a few juniors invited to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Titans draft LB Cedric Gray with 4th round pick

Last season in Tennessee, Wright led the team with 1,013 rushing yards on 137 carries, while ranked second in the FBS with 7.4 yards per carry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.