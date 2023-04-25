What can the Dolphins do in the draft to protect Tua Tagovailoa? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab discuss the draft strategy for the Miami Dolphins, and debate what moves the team can make to protect franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Jori, what's one pressing need that the Dolphins have to fix?

JORI EPSTEIN: So the Dolphins, because they've been just stockpiling talent for the last two years, they don't pick until 51. So for them, it can't be about-- they can't rely on the draft, even if they're going to use it to get better. Really, the number one thing they need to do this off season is figure out, how healthy is Tua, which I know they think he is. How can we keep him healthy?

Is there anything with our style of player scheme or anything that we can do to help him, whether that's the protection, whether that's the way he's looking down the field and make that happen because this is a team-- I mean, we were talking about the Chiefs as the contenders. And obviously, I don't think the Dolphins are quite at the level of the Chiefs. But I think they have the requisite talent to go all the way as long as Tua can stay healthy. And so how do you keep Tua healthy? And is there any sort of trend that you can go with his concussions and say, hey, here's what we need to do.

Here's what we need to not do. I know it's way more complicated than someone who's got an ACL or an ankle. But when Dak Prescott, after he broke his ankle and had a couple of surgeries, it was like, OK, even though it was a pretty routine play that he broke it on, he needed to not run as much because he needed to just save himself and pick his spot. So what's the equivalent for Tua and his concussions? And making sure that that is drilled into the game plan and instituted in the off season I think is super important.

CHARLES MCDONALD: I really like what their strategy has been over the past few years because I feel like sometimes, we get a little bit too rigid in the ways we think about how to build a team. It doesn't have to just be through the draft and try to help these guys turn into something. It can be something where you're getting more ready-made products.

And I kind of feel like the Dolphins have a nice mix of that. And if Tua can stay healthy, I don't really see why this wouldn't be one of the better offenses in the league again. It's not like Mike McDaniel has gotten worse over this, over the past year. They just kind of needed--

FRANK SCHWAB: Isn't this the problem? I mean-- and I agree with both you guys. I'd say it too, if Tua can stay healthy. How could you even project that at this point? And they're going to have to pay him maybe not exactly Jalen Hurts money, but close. And what do you guys do if you're the Dolphins? Do you just--

JORI EPSTEIN: I mean, they picked up his fifth year option. So they've got a little bit of time.

FRANK SCHWAB: But it's scary. It is. And I hope Tua has an awesome career and we're talking about him in 10 years. I really do. He seems very likable. He's a fun player to watch. And they're fun to watch when he's healthy.

JORI EPSTEIN: Yeah.

FRANK SCHWAB: You can tell how good he is when he was healthy versus when he wasn't. You could tell what an impact he made. He was a great player last year. I just don't know. It's such a tough spot for the Dolphins to be in. And I feel bad for Tua having to deal with this stuff. I feel bad for the Dolphins, who finally got a franchise quarterback. And now they're like, at three years in, we don't know what to do now. It's a really, really tough spot for them to be in.

JORI EPSTEIN: Yeah, so one question I guess I would say is that, given that-- so Mike White of the Jets previously is currently their backup quarterback. I definitely think he's a great option as a backup quarterback because he's come in in crazier circumstances than he likely would here with less talent and played sufficiently. But he's not the quarterback of the future most likely.

He has not yet shown us that he can be the quarterback of the future if Tua is not the guy. So at this point, I mean, are you drafting a quarterback in the third round, fourth round type thing? Like, how much are you investing in your quarterback position as your backup plan if Tua can't be it long term?

CHARLES MCDONALD: Yeah, that's a tough spot they got to figure it out. Luckily, we just get to judge them and play the results when it comes out. I don't have to think about any of that right now!