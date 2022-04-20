Dolphins draft picks 2022: Full list of Miami’s draft picks, order for every round

The Miami Dolphins have just four total picks in the 2022 NFL Draft after acquiring WR Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. Miami gave up its first, second, and fourth-round selections this year (along with two more future picks) to acquire Hill. As a result, the Dolphins won’t be making their first pick until Round 3 (No. 102 overall). Hill signed a big four-year extension after joining Miami.

The Dolphins started slowly last season and appeared to be one of the league’s worst teams, destined for a top-5 pick. Miami turned it around in the second half of the season, winning 8 of its final 9 games aided by a seven-game winning streak. Despite a strong second half, Miami failed to make the playoffs for the third time in as many seasons under head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins fired Flores in January, and Flores has since filed a lawsuit alleging racial bias in hiring and support for Black head coaches in the NFL.

Much of Miami’s free-agent budget was spent on the offensive side of the ball with the additions of OT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson, RBs Chase Edmonds, and Raheem Mostert, and applying the franchise tag to TE Mike Gesicki. With the team now committed to QB Tua Tagovailoa and a revamped offense under the guidance of new head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami can look to bolster its defense in this draft.

It’s unlikely Miami will be able to add any game-changing players with their current crop of picks, but GM Chris Grier showed they are in win-now mode and ready to contend in the AFC East.

Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 3: No. 102 (from SF)

Round 4: No. 125 (from PIT)

Round 7: No. 224 (from HOU via NE and BAL)

Round 7: No. 247 (from TEN)

