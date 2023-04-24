Dolphins’ draft history with pick No. 84

In just a few days, the Miami Dolphins, led by general manager Chris Grier, will enter the NFL draft with the goal of improving their roster for the 2023 season and beyond.

Miami has just four picks this year for the second year in a row. Their first two selections are set to be made on Day 2 at picks Nos. 51 and 84.

It’s important to look back at history to see what these picks have turned into. For pick No. 51, we looked back at recent history in the league and what the Dolphins have used the pick on.

Now, when it comes to pick No. 84, the Dolphins have had this selection three times in their franchise history.

For the best local South Florida news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Palm Beach Post.

In 1967, the AFL, which Miami was a part of, and the NFL held their first common draft. The Dolphins used that selection on Yale offensive tackle Bob Greenlee. Unfortunately for Miami, Greenlee never played for the team. Instead, he’d go on to be the bassist for Root Boy Slim and found an independent blues label “King Snake Records.”

It was 14 more years until Miami had pick No. 84 again, and in 1981, they took UNLV wide receiver Sam Greene. The string of bad luck with the pick continued, as Greene never suited up for the Dolphins. However, he did stick around in football, playing for the Denver Gold of the USFL and a few teams in the CFL.

2000 was the most recent draft where the Dolphins had pick No. 84. They selected Colorado cornerback Ben Kelly after three first-team All-Big 12 selections. Unlike the previous selections, Kelly did play for Miami, but it wasn’t for long.

He appeared in two games as a rookie. In the offseason between his first two seasons, he was charged with driving under the influence after hitting a parked police car. Then, two games into his second year, Kelly was late to a team meeting (not the first time) and was released.

The cornerback went on to play two games for the New England Patriots in 2001 and was technically on their Super Bowl roster, earning him a ring. He also appeared in seven games for Bill Belichick’s team in 2002. After that, Kelly jumped around from the Denver Broncos to the Arena Football League and the CFL.

Story continues

History hasn’t been kind to Miami with pick No. 84, and if Grier were superstitious he may consider trading it for that reason. However, there could be some talented pieces that could find roles with the Dolphins in 2023 around that draft position, so it would behoove them to at least stick around and see how the board falls.

Hopefully, they can get someone who makes more of an impact than these three did.

More!

5 of the top 50 draft prospects draw comparisons to former Dolphins Dolphins' history of making picks at No. 51 Dolphins nab two offensive, two defensive players in seven-round mock draft

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire