Dolphins draft expert breaks down each selection

The post-NFL draft coverage doesn’t end when the last pick is selected, and until things like next week’s schedule release and upcoming organized team activities, followed by minicamps and training camps, the topic of conversation remains the new crop of rookies and their new teams.

Miami Sports Music podcast host, Stephen Daniels hosted “Locked on Dolphins” podcaster, and draft guru, Kyle Crabbs. Daniels and Crabbs discussed the 2023 Dolphins draft class Monday on the “Clockblockers” YouTube morning show.

Crabbs was a major force behind The Draft Network and continues to rate and grade prospects as in-depth as anyone in the social media community, especially in his now recently more Dolphin-centric coverage.

With a fan base going through collective mixed emotions on the strategy in this draft, headed up by general manager Chris Grier, Crabbs explained each pick, starting with No. 51 overall, second-round cornerback Cam Smith of South Carolina.

Other than potentially seeing a path to the field early on because of aging veteran cornerback durability, Crabbs says of Smith, “You have a player that you feel comfortable playing on the inside or playing on the outside.”

Crabbs references Smith’s game film from a 2022 matchup.

“I just watched the Tennessee game last night for Cam Smith and Tennessee runs this big spread offense that spaces and stretches the field and you’re seeing him play kind of a pseudo-safety, nickel, hybrid type player,” Crabbs said. He then referenced the 2021 tape where he said Smith was “much more prevalent on the outside.”

Crabbs uses the word versatility for Smith and mentioned the rumored “weaponizing” of defensive back, and advertised corner, Jalen Ramsey seeing time at safety here and there.

Crabbs made sense of the selection, saying, “I think having another corner that warrants meaningful playing time gives you optimal versatility on the backend.”

This bodes well when considering new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio uses his cornerbacks in strategic ways, and, in some cases, with plenty on the field at once.

Crabbs also discussed running back selection Devon Achane from Texas A&M.

“I think the player himself is pretty exciting,” said Crabbs. He described Achane’s ability to assist in the passing attack, so he could add a new element to the current crop of Dolphins runners.

Undersized, however, a speed-burner, Achane is 5-foot-9 and just 190 pounds. A very small chunk of NFL players at that stature have had success, but Achane’s speed mixed with this offense and Mike McDaniel’s system and creativity could be a solid combination.

Crabbs also described how Achane could be a presence when on the field, and perhaps be a catalyst for the Dolphins to create spacing issues, which could help other skill position players.

Moving deeper into the draft, and the pair of Dolphins Day 3 picks, next up was sixth-round selection – No. 197 WR/TE hybrid Elijah Higgins from Stanford.

In explanation of this pick, Crabbs went to first describe what McDaniel’s “ideal tight end” could look like on this specific Dolphin team, and it’s not a player like George Kittle.

Crabbs said that he likes Higgins’ perimeter blocking ability, and those can help in screen games and RPOs. These are areas Mike Gesicki wasn’t able to be on the field last season to help in. Crabbs calls Higgins, a “super-sized Trent Sherfield,” as a hybrid type player. He highlighted some blocking areas, with the ability to get down the seam as a target as well.

“I can see a niche role for Elijah Higgins on this roster pretty quickly,” Crabbs said.

Lastly, Crabbs spoke about Michigan’s offensive line and the Dolphins’ seventh-round selection, Ryan Hayes, pick No. 238. Part of the awarded best collegiate offensive line the last two years, Hayes was a left tackle for the Wolverines. A former tight end, Crabbs says he’s a little lean and may need to add some mass. With a shorter reach than most tackles, he could find a way to play guard in the pros.

“He moves really well,” Crabbs said. “I think he’s very fluid I think he gets good movement in the run game when his feet are able to stay engaged and keep moving.”

Additionally, Crabbs called Hayes, “a better run blocker than a pass-protector.”

