Dolphins’ draft-day trades during the Chris Grier Era heading into 2023

With only four picks in the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins may have to make some trades to improve their total number of draft assets.

In two weeks, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel are set to have the fewest selections of any team in the annual event for the second year in a row.

Trading on draft day isn’t something that Grier is unfamiliar with. Since taking over as general manager back in 2016, the Dolphins have made 15 trades during the draft.

Here’s a look at all of those moves:

2022

NONE

2021

2020

2019

2018

NONE

2017

Dolphins trade No. 166 (wide receiver Shelton Gibson) and No. 184 (safety Nathan Gerry) to the Eagles for No. 164 (offensive lineman Isaac Asiata) and No. 194 (defensive tackle Vincent Taylor).

Dolphins trade No. 223 (defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for No. 237 (wide receiver Isaiah Ford) and a 2018 seventh-round pick.

2016

Dolphins trade No. 42 (linebacker Kamalei Correa) and No. 107 (wide receiver Chris Moore) to the Baltimore Ravens for No. 38 (cornerback Xavien Howard).

Dolphins trade No. 186 (wide receiver Jakeem Grant), a 2017 third and fourth to the Minnesota Vikings for No. 86 (wide receiver Leonte Carroo).

Dolphins trade No. 147 (defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson) to the New England Patriots for No. 196 (cornerback Blake Countess), No. 204 (safety Jordan Lucas), and No. 250 (linebacker Scooby Wright).

Dolphins trade No. 250 (Wright) and cornerback Jamar Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for No. 223 (quarterback Brandon Doughty).

Dolphins trade No. 196 (cornerback Blake Countess) and No. 227 (linebacker Stephen Weatherly) to Minnesota for No. 186 (Grant).

