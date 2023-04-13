Dolphins’ draft-day trades during the Chris Grier Era heading into 2023
With only four picks in the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins may have to make some trades to improve their total number of draft assets.
In two weeks, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel are set to have the fewest selections of any team in the annual event for the second year in a row.
Trading on draft day isn’t something that Grier is unfamiliar with. Since taking over as general manager back in 2016, the Dolphins have made 15 trades during the draft.
Here’s a look at all of those moves:
2022
NONE
2021
Dolphins trade 2021 No. 50 (defensive end Azeez Ojulari) and 2022 third-round pick (cornerback Cordale Flott) to the New York Giants for No. 42 (offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg).
Dolphins trade 2021 No. 156 (defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk) to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 fourth-round pick (wide receiver Erik Ezukanma).
2020
Dolphins trade No. 26 (quarterback Jordan Love) to the Green Bay Packers for No. 30 (cornerback Noah Igbinoghene) and No. 136 (tight end Brycen Hopkins).
Dolphins trade No. 136 (Hopkins) and No. 141 (safety Justin Reid) to the Houston Texans for No. 111 (offensive lineman Solomon Kindley).
Dolphins trade No. 173 (wide receiver Darnell Mooney) and No. 227 (offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons) to the Philadelphia Eagles for No. 164 (defensive end Curtis Weaver).
Dolphins trade No. 251 (tight end Stephen Sullivan) to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2021 seventh-round pick.
2019
Dolphins trade No. 48 (center Erik McCoy) and No. 116 (safety Amani Hooker) to the New Orleans Saints for No. 62 (wide receiver Andy Isabella), No. 202 (offensive lineman Isaiah Prince) and a 2020 second-round pick.
Dolphins trade No. 62 (Isabella) and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen.
2018
NONE
2017
Dolphins trade No. 166 (wide receiver Shelton Gibson) and No. 184 (safety Nathan Gerry) to the Eagles for No. 164 (offensive lineman Isaac Asiata) and No. 194 (defensive tackle Vincent Taylor).
Dolphins trade No. 223 (defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for No. 237 (wide receiver Isaiah Ford) and a 2018 seventh-round pick.
2016
Dolphins trade No. 42 (linebacker Kamalei Correa) and No. 107 (wide receiver Chris Moore) to the Baltimore Ravens for No. 38 (cornerback Xavien Howard).
Dolphins trade No. 186 (wide receiver Jakeem Grant), a 2017 third and fourth to the Minnesota Vikings for No. 86 (wide receiver Leonte Carroo).
Dolphins trade No. 147 (defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson) to the New England Patriots for No. 196 (cornerback Blake Countess), No. 204 (safety Jordan Lucas), and No. 250 (linebacker Scooby Wright).
Dolphins trade No. 250 (Wright) and cornerback Jamar Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for No. 223 (quarterback Brandon Doughty).
Dolphins trade No. 196 (cornerback Blake Countess) and No. 227 (linebacker Stephen Weatherly) to Minnesota for No. 186 (Grant).