Dolphins take down Jets in NFL's first Black Friday matchup
The Miami Dolphins put on a show on both offense and defense against the Jets.
Dolphins take down Jets in NFL's first Black Friday matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
The Dolphins announced Phillips had sustained an Achilles injury.
The Jets offense found a new low at the end of the first half on Friday.
The supporting cast has completely fallen apart, and fixing it might mean risking a little friction with their star QB.
The rookie is getting back on the field.
On Tuesday, during an ESPN New York radio interview, Jets WR Garrett Wilson shared some insight from the players' meeting.
The NFL has had some good games so far this season, with more to come.
One key area may be holding Tua Tagovailoa and Miami back in games against teams regarded as among the NFL's best. You know, the teams they'll need to beat if they want to win the Super Bowl.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
For old time's sake, Tyreek Hill helped his former team score a touchdown ... but in the worst way possible.
Don't expect Jalen Ramsey to suit up Sunday. Unless he's making a feint.
Tyreek Hill appeared to be his usual high-energy self when he returned to practice on Thursday.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
