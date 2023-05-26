Dolphins don’t need to pursue DeAndre Hopkins

After months filled with speculation of wear wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was going to be traded, the Arizona Cardinals announced on Friday that they’ve released the former All-Pro.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Hopkins spent three seasons with the Cardinals, recording 221 receptions, 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, injuries and a suspension cost him 15 games over the last two years.

Despite that, he’s still extremely talented, but that doesn’t mean the Miami Dolphins should be one of the first teams jumping to the phone to call the former first-round pick.

At 30 years old, Hopkins will likely still command a pretty penny from teams as he hits free agency. Miami doesn’t have a ton available, but they do have an extra $13 million being freed up after June 1 due to the release of cornerback Byron Jones.

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel have better things they can do with that money, as they already have a stacked wide receiver room with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as the top two options as well as Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen and Cedrick Wilson as depth options.

The Dolphins would be better off using that money on positions of need like offensive linemen or interior defensive linemen. They may even be able to take that money and invest it into their own roster.

With players like Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Robert Hunt set to hit free agency after the year, Miami could offer them an extension with a roster bonus for the 2023 season. That may be smarter than spending money on a 30-year-old wideout who may be a third pass-catching option on the depth chart.

