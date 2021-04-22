Dolphins don’t appear concerned with DeVonta Smith’s size

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played with receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle at Alabama. Both receivers could be in play for the Dolphins at No. 6 overall.

Neither Smith nor Waddle is the prototype for the position, and Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier was asked whether that was a concern in the evaluation.

“It’s all part of the evaluation, but every player tells their own story,” Grier said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “I think the league has changed as well. There’s more rules. It’s more of an offensive league. I think what’s been evident is there are a lot of smaller players who have become really good players in this league as well.”

Smith measured just over 6 feet and weighed 166 pounds at the medical check in Indianapolis last week, according to a report Wednesday. Waddle stands just under 5-10 and weighs 180.

Smith’s weight isn’t a problem for the Dolphins, according to Salguero, and Waddle’s height apparently isn’t either.

“You always evaluate,” Grier said. “You always talk about [size]. But each player is their own case. Those guys have shown they’ve been good players at a high level of play in the SEC. That goes for a lot of players around the country.

“I just think the game has changed and these smaller players are given more room and freedom to showcase their talents.”

The Dolphins did trade down from No. 3, where they would have had their choice of the first non-quarterback in the draft. Miami now might miss out on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but they apparently like enough other prospects to feel comfortable with the options projected to be there for them.

“When we made our move, we had targeted a number of players we liked and we were comfortable getting,” Grier said. “So I think with us, when you make a move like we did and doing what we did to get back up, we’re very comfortable where we are, and we’ll always evaluate it.

“The draft changes. People fall for reasons unknown or people select players for their roster based on their needs. We’re comfortable where we are and we feel good about where we are. We don’t have any regrets.”

Dolphins don’t appear concerned with DeVonta Smith’s size originally appeared on Pro Football Talk