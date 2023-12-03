Dolphins dominating Commanders 31-7 at halftime

The Miami Dolphins (8-3) are dominating the Washington Commanders (4-8) 31-7 at halftime of their Week 13 game from FedEx Field.

Washington had the ball first and, after one first down, quickly punted. The Dolphins immediately went to work, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 78-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins an early 7-0 lead, and they were off to the races.

The Commanders went three and out on their next possession, but Washington’s defense actually held the Dolphins to a field goal. On their third possession, the Commanders went three and out again. The Commanders defense had another strong drive, forcing Miami’s only first-half punt.

Things went sideways on Washington’s next possession, though, when quarterback Sam Howell was intercepted by Miami linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned it 33 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

The Commanders finally put a strong drive togetherr that was set up a long completion from Howell to wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Howell punched it in a few plays later to get Washington on the board.

Then Hill struck again, this time from 60 yards out.

Finally, on Miami’s last drive of the half, Washington had them in third and long and was hoping to hold the Dolphins to a field goal, but Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for a first down. Running back Raheem Mostert finished off the drive with a short touchdown run to give Miami a 31-7 lead.

It was another tough half for Howell, who completed seven of 15 passes for 71 yards. He was intercepted once and sacked three times.

Samuel caught four passes for 65 yards. Terry McLaurin did not have a catch in the first half.

Hill finished the half with four receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Miami begins the second half with the football.

