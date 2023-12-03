Dolphins dominate Commanders from start to finish in 45-15 win

The Washington Commanders fell to 4-9 on the season after Sunday’s 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins in front of a sold-out crowd at FedEx Field.

The Commanders began the game on offense, and after quarterback Sam Howell found wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a first down, Washington quickly crossed midfield. That’s when everything fell apart.

The Commanders punted three plays later, and that’s when we saw Miami’s offense for the first time. On third-and-2, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa saw wide receiver Tyreek Hill matched up with rookie cornerback Quan Martin in single coverage, and he made Washington pay. Tagovailoa connected with Hill for a 78-yard touchdown, and the Dolphins had an early lead.

After a pair of solid defensive stands held the Dolphins to a total of three points, Washington quarterback Sam Howell was intercepted by Miami linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who returned it 33 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 Miami lead.

The Commanders finally got something going on offense when Howell found Curtis Samuel for a big play down the sideline. Howell scored from one yard out a few plays later.

The Dolphins answered quickly when Tagovailoa found Hill again, this time from 60 yards out, and it was 24-7. Running back Raheem Mostert scored a touchdown just before halftime, and it was 31-7.

The Dolphins would score two more touchdowns in the second half but mostly ran the football, and the Commanders still couldn’t stop them. Washington’s final touchdown came on another Howell scramble.

Hill finished the day with five receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa completed 18 of 24 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Miami rushed for 123 yards and three scores.

Howell was under duress throughout the game and completed 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards with an interception. He finished with 21 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Washington has a bye week in Week 14.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire