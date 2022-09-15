Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis has jersey swap planned for Week 2 vs. Ravens

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, and the victor will jump to 2-0 to start the year.

After most games in the NFL, players from each team will find someone on the opposing team to swap jerseys with. Sometimes the trade takes place between players that admire each other’s games, while other times it’ll be college teammates that make the deal.

Against the Ravens, Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has called out his former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, for a jersey swap on Sunday.

Humphrey responded, saying it would’ve been done last year if the game had gone differently.

I think I ran off the field last year cause I was mad lol https://t.co/8cqt0htXfd — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) September 13, 2022

Well this time i need to holla at ya https://t.co/w6tukrKdx2 — Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) September 13, 2022

Davis and Humphrey only spent one year together at Alabama, but it’s clear that they’re still friendly enough to joke around with each other on social media. It’s always cool to see NFL players keeping that collegiate bond even after playing on opposing teams for a few years.

Now, let’s see if Humphrey makes the trade if Miami wins again.

List

News, notes ahead of Dolphins' Week 2 game vs. Baltimore

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire