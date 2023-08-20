Dolphins update: De'Von Achane injury, Terron Armstead injury

HOUSTON — De'Von Achane was injured in the Dolphins' 28-3 win at Houston on Saturday.

"Achane is a shoulder and we'll find out more (Sunday)," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said.

Achane, a rookie running back from Texas A&M, had 27 yards on six rushes.

Miami ran for an incredible 205 yards on Saturday, led by Salvon Ahmed's 99 yards.

"I think that starts with the offensive line, the tight end group, and the receivers, all blocking, and we had some ball carriers make some plays in tight windows," McDaniel said. "It's cool for guys to get rewarded for all the work that goes on behind the scenes."

Dolphins guard Robert Jones, who may be in the mix as a starting left guard or reserve at right and left guard, left the game with a lower extremity injury, according to McDaniel.

"They're going to find a lot more information with imaging (Sunday)," McDaniel said.

McDaniel did offer a positive update about Pro Bowl left guard Terron Armstead, who appeared to suffer a lower-body injury during a joint practice with Houston this week.

"He's doing well," McDaniel said. "Optimistic. And he, you know, we, avoided anything too substantial. In terms of a timeline not really worried about it. I'm just worried about him getting right as fast as possible, which I know he'll do."

The Dolphins' offensive line was excellent despite the absence of Armstead, as well as injured left guard Liam Eichenberg.

"When we're able to play on our terms and we're able to play fast and physical, it's good," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said.

