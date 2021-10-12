Dolphins designate Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Monday that he hoped that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to go for their Week Six game against the Jaguars in London and the team took a step to clear the path back to the starting lineup.

Tagovailoa has officially been designated to return from injured reserve. Tagovailoa went on injured reserve after injuring his ribs in the team’s Week Two loss to the Bills.

Now that he’s designated to return, Tagovailoa will be able to take part in practice with the team on Wednesday. Assuming that all goes well in that session and the two next games, it seems likely that he will be starting for the third time this season.

The Dolphins have lost the last three games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and losing to the winless Jaguars will be reason for concern regardless of who is at quarterback.

