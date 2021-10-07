The Dolphins have played without defensive tackle Raekwon Davis the past three games. He is moving closer to a return.

The Dolphins designated Davis to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

He went on injured reserve Sept. 14 with a knee injury. Davis was injured in the season opener against the Patriots, playing only five snaps.

Davis, a second-year player out of Alabama, appeared in all 16 games for Miami in 2020 with 12 starts. He recorded 40 total tackles as a rookie.

Dolphins designate Raekwon Davis to return from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk