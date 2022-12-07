Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral) remained out of practice Wednesday, and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) went on injured reserve earlier this week. But the team got some reinforcements in the offensive line Wednesday.

Veteran tackle Eric Fisher, who the team signed Monday, practiced with the Dolphins for the first time.

The Dolphins also designated offensive guard Liam Eichenberg to return from injured reserve, and he practiced Wednesday.

The Dolphins placed Eichenberg on injured reserve Nov. 1 after he was carted off with a knee injury in the team’s Oct. 31 game. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Eichenberg had played every offensive snap this season until his injury. He played all 17 games, with 16 starts, last season after the Dolphins made him a second-round selection.

Dolphins designate Liam Eichenberg to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk