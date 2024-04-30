New Dolphins in Depth team debates the effectiveness of Dolphins’ draft

The Miami Dolphins organization wants to portray that the franchise is still taking an all-in approach, pushing for Miami’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1985.

But the moves South Florida’s NFL franchise has made this offseason suggests the team is positioning itself for the future, and the 2024 draft haul hints that Miami was more focused on adding talent with high ceilings than filling needs because Miami enters May with depth issues at offensive guard, defensive tackle and safety.

During this Dolphins In Depth Omar Kelly and Barry Jackson dissect the impact draftees such as Chop Robinson, Patrick Paul, Jaylen Wright and Malik Washington could have as rookies, and discuss what veteran free agents might be able to provide the finishing touches to the 2024 team, potentially helping Miami get past the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in the AFC hierarchy.