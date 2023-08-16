Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins sits out amid contract talks

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (L) missed just two games through his first four seasons. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is not participating in team activities because of ongoing negotiations for a contract extension, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday in Houston.

McDaniel discussed Wilkins' status before the Dolphins' first day of joint practices with the Houston Texans on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"Christian is such a good player and such an important person in the locker room, who has made it clear that he feels his play is deserving of a new contract," McDaniel told reporters. "We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth, we are in negotiations.

"As a result, he hasn't been participating with the team. When he next participates, that will be up to him."

Wilkins, who reported for the off-season program and training camp, but did not fully participate in practices or the Dolphins' preseason opener, is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Miami Dolphins defender Christian Wilkins (94) started 17 games last season. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Earlier this off-season, McDaniel said Wilkins "embodies" what he "expects" of Dolphins players. He also praised Wilkins for being coachable and called him an "important part of the team."

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also praised Wilkins at training camp, calling the defensive lineman one of the "top players" in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (L) a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering the fifth-year option season of his rookie contract. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Wilkins rated as the NFL's No. 9 interior defender last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was the fourth-best run defender.

"I'm comfortable with the situation as it stands," McDaniel said of Wilkins' status. "Christian and I are in constant communication. This is part of the business that a lot of teams are dealing with."

Miami Dolphins star Christian Wilkins is set to hit free agency next off-season if he can't agree to a contract extension. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Wilkins said earlier this month that he felt like he did "a lot to earn a new deal." He also said he is focused on giving his "all" to the organization, but hoped the Dolphins "give their all back" to him.

The Dolphins listed Wilkins as a defensive end on their first, unofficial depth chart. They listed Josiah Bronson and Randy Charlton as backup options. The Dolphins listed Raekwon Davis, Brandon Pili and Jaylen Twyman as their nose tackles.

Wilkins missed just two games through his first four seasons with the Dolphins. Both of those 2020 absences were because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins will face the Texans in their second preseason game at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Houston. They will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale Aug. 26 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Dolphins will meet the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular-season opener Sept. 10 in Los Angeles.