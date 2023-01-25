Dolphins defensive coordinator tracker: Known candidates so far

The Miami Dolphins have begun the interview process for hiring a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season (and hopefully beyond).

After their loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, Miami fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, a holdover from Brian Flores’ staff, along with three of his positional coaches.

We’ll be tracking the interview requests that the Dolphins put in throughout their search, as this list will be updated with each official candidate that’s reported.

Sean Desai

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Coaching Experience:

Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant/associate head coach (2022)

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator (2021)

Chicago Bears safeties coach (2019-20)

Chicago Bears defensive quality control coach (2013-18)

Anthony Campanile

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NFL Coaching Experience:

Miami Dolphins linebackers coach (2020-present)

Vic Fangio

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NFL Coaching Experience:

Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant (2022)

Denver Broncos head coach (2019-21)

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator (2015-18)

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator (2011-14)

Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach (2009)

Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant/special assistant to the head coach (2006-08)

Houston Texans defensive coordinator (2002-05)

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator (1999-2001)

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator (1995-98)

New Orleans Saints linebackers coach (1986-94)

