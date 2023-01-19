Dolphins DC Josh Boyer, three other coaches fired

With the Miami Dolphins being eliminated from the postseason after just one game, head coach Mike McDaniel was expected to consider changes on his coaching staff.

The team announced on Thursday that they’ve parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, as well as safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

Miami’s defense didn’t live up to expectations in 2022 after a great final season under head coach Brian Flores the year prior.

The unit, which was significantly impacted by injuries, finished 24th in points per game, 18th in yards per game, 30th in takeaways, 24th in third-down defense and 23rd red-zone defense.

Miami will now have to spend some time this offseason filling those roles, as well as the hole left by Patrick Surtain, who left to join the Florida State staff.

