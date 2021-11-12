Dolphins Defense Stuns Ravens in TNF Victory

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The last time the Ravens faced the Dolphins was in 2019 when Lamar Jackson broke out as a solid passer. He famously said in his post-game interview, “Not bad for a running back”, after throwing five touchdowns in the season-opener. He had been known for his legs and that game proved he had more to give than just his running skills.

It was up to Miami’s defense to step up and try to contain the MVP on Thursday night. The Dolphins entered into last night’s contest sixth-worst against quarterbacks, 15th-worst against running backs, third-worst against wide receivers, and 14th-worst against tight ends.

It was a tough call for Miami, but it was one they answered well beyond expectations.

Brissett and Tagovailoa Both See Action

The murmurs have already been circulating about the durability of Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not the Dolphins would (or should) make the switch in the off-season to DeShawn Watson. Despite the narrative throughout the season, specifically leading up to the trade deadline, Tagovailoa handled the situation with dignity and poise. Nevertheless, Tagovailoa was dealing with an injury to his throwing hand and Jacoby Brissett got the nod at quarterback.

All the Ravens defense had to do was contain the wilted Dolphins offense with Brissett under center and let their offense do the work. Baltimore’s defense did their job keeping Miami anemic. That was until Brissett was sacked and looked seriously hurt. Tagovailoa came in as the backup and they stuck with him for the rest of the game.

Despite ending with 22 points, neither Brissett nor Tagovailoa lit up the scoreboard. They also didn’t get in the way. Brissett logged 11 completions on 23 attempts for 158 yards while Tagovailoa threw eight completions on 13 attempts for 156 yards and rushed in a touchdown.

Dolphins Defense Churned Out a Stunning Performance

Miami’s victory rested solely in the hands of their defense. They totaled 66 tackles, 47 solo tackles, four sacks, and five tackles for a loss. They confused Jackson through four quarters and kept his legs and his arm bottled up.

Xavien Howard was the first player on either team to score a touchdown on a 49-yard fumble recovery. The ensuing two-point conversion propelled the Dolphins 15-3 over the Ravens in the fourth quarter.

They did allow TE Mark Andrews a touchdown on a five-yard pass, but it was too little too late for Baltimore. Two minutes later, Tagovailoa got his rushing touchdown to seal the game on the back of their defense.

Fantasy Diamonds Turn to Fantasy Coal

The only fantasy winners out of this game were Andrews, Albert Wilson, Rashod Bateman, and the Miami DST. It’s unlikely that anyone started the Dolphins’ defense while anyone who rosters Andrews is thankful that he hauled in six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Other than that, the outing was less than stellar. Jackson posted only one passing touchdown and rushed for a measly 39 yards. Devonta Freeman rushed for 35 yards on 10 touches for 8.8 points in PPR while Miami’s Myles Gaskin only had 5.5 points.

Wilson and Bateman saw 14.6 and 14 points respectively while Waddle just edged in at 10.1 points. Isaiah Ford had a better game than his counterpart with six receptions and 80 yards for 12.4 points.

Despite being targeted seven times, TE Mike Gesicki dropped a goose egg in your lineup. Even K Justin Tucker wasn't immune to the woes of Thursday night, missing a 48-yard field goal in the first half.

And you thought the Jaguars-Bills game was an anomaly.

Injury Updates

WR Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year contract. RB Cam Akers has hinted at a potential return late this season via social media. … 49ers WR Deebo Samuel was removed from the Week 10 injury report. … Steelers RB Najee Harris was added to the injury report with a foot injury. … Saints RB Alvin Kamara did not practice again on Thursday with a knee injury. … Panthers have signed QB Cam Newton to a one-year deal. … Lions RB Jamaal Williams was absent from practice on Thursday. … Patriots RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson were both absent from practice. … Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin was not at practice on Thursday with a foot injury. … Cardinals WR A.J. Green was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.