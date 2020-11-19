Dolphins defense poised for big day regardless of Broncos QB situation

The Denver Broncos are entering into a critical stretch of this week as they search for clarity for their quarterback situation ahead of a Week 11 date with the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos’ starting quarterback, Drew Lock, endured a muscle strain in his abdomen against the Las Vegas Raiders and is currently questionable for Sunday’s game after not participating in Wednesday’s practice for Denver. But regardless of who ends up taking the snaps for the Broncos on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins defense is going to be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to answer the call — and for good reason.

If Drew Lock does indeed play, he’ll be coming off a performance that saw him throw a whopping four interceptions on the day as the Raiders romped to a 37-12 win in Week 10. Lock attempted 47 pass attempts, completed 23 of them (48.9% completion) and tallied an adjusted 2.06 yards per attempt. Yikes.

In all, Lock’s full 2020 resume hasn’t been much better, either. He’s logged one of the NFL’s five largest totals of “turnover worthy plays” according to Pro Football Focus and has thrown 10 interceptions to just 6 touchdowns in his last 5 games. To say this season has been a struggle to this point even without the injuries would be a massive understatement. And that lack of ball security is something that the Miami Dolphins have fed off of from opposing quarterbacks all season long. It makes for a combustable mix if an injured Drew Lock takes the field against the Dolphins.

But the backup situation in Denver isn’t necessarily a healthy option for the Broncos, either. Young quarterback Brett Rypien has looked the part for many of his 40 pass attempts on the season. But he’s thrown 4 interceptions in those 40 attempts, including three in a late-game meltdown against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football — a game the Broncos still won by a final score of 37-28.

The Dolphins are certainly keeping a close eye on this situation to best alter their game plan; but neither quarterback should break Miami’s optimism of securing a 6th-straight win in Week 11.