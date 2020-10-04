Dolphins’ defense collapses again late, this time vs. Seahawks. Is Tua Time near?

The Dolphins are good enough to compete with the league’s best teams.

They’re just not good enough to beat them.

Three times in four weeks now they’ve had a chance to upset a potential playoff team in the fourth quarter.

And three times in four weeks now they’ve fallen flat on their faces.

The Seattle Seahawks were the latest team to reveal that organizational shortcoming, ripping apart Miami’s secondary in general — and Noah Igbinoghene in particular — late to beat the Dolphins 31-23 Sunday.

The Dolphins trailed by just two with more than eight minutes left, but then basically stopped playing until it was too late. Russell Wilson picked on Igbinoghene all day, and did it again at the most important moment, connecting with David Moore on a 17-yard touchdown catch that essentially put the game away.

Eighty-four seconds later, they were in end zone again, after Ryan Fitzpatrick thew his second interception of the day. That set up a 1-yard Chris Carson touchdown run, and the game was decided.

Fitzpatrick’s pick, the team’s inability to punch the ball into the end zone on its first five trips inside Seattle’s 30, and Miami’s 1-3 record could all make Brian Flores’ decision at quarterback easier. Tua Tagovailoa is the future and will play at some point this year. Could that point be next Sunday in San Francisco?

The Dolphins in the first half seemed content to trade field goals for touchdowns — a dangerous proposition against any team, but especially the deep-throwing Seahawks.

And it came back to bite them late, when a terrible coverage bust (apparently by Igbinoghene) led to a 57-yard completion to Moore led to a three-yard touchdown pass to Travis Homer with three seconds left in the first half. The Seahawks traveled 75 yards in just 21 seconds.

Byron Jones missed his second straight game with a groin injury, and compounding the Dolphins’ issues, Bobby McCain was knocked from the game with a head injury in the first quarter. He did return in the second half.

The Dolphins’ defense did respond in the third quarter, blanking the Seahawks thanks largely to an interception by Xavien Howard in the end zone.

They went to the fourth very much in the game, down just 17-12.

And they crept even closer with Sanders’ fifth field goal midway through the fourth, but the Dolphins obviously wanted more. They called a Myles Gaskin run on third-and-3 from the Seahawks’ 9, but Alton Robinson dropped him in the backfield.

Then basically everything went wrong.

Up to and including the official’s spot on Chris Carson’s run on third-and-3. He appeared to be short, but was awarded the first down both live and on review.

Fitzpatrick finished the day 29 of 45 for 315 yards (including 110 to DeVante Parker) and with a passer rating of 66.5. Wilson went 24 of 34 for 360 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.