Advertisement

Dolphins Deep Dive: Would Tua’s contract extension help or hurt the team?

Chris Perkins, David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

In this Dolphins Deep Dive video, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss how a potential contract extension for Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can help or hurt the team’s ability to sign players around him and win depending on the amount.