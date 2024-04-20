Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones preview draft and answer viewers’ questions Monday at noon

Watch as the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick on Monday’s live stream.

They also will discuss the team’s chances of trading the pick, the latest negotiations of Tua Tagovailoa’s contract extension, and weigh in on if the Dolphins are better or worse after the flurry of offseason moves. They also will answer viewers’ questions.

You can watch the latest episode below. If you can’t view the player below or want to view on YouTube and participate in the chat, click here.