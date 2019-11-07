Dolphins decline to activate Cordrea Tankersley from PUP list

After 21 days of being able to practice, the Miami Dolphins have elected not to activate cornerback Cordrea Tankersley from the physically unable to perform list.

Tankersley was placed on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp as he continued to work his way back from a torn ACL sustained last season with the Dolphins. After missing the first six weeks of the season, Tankersley returned to practice along and had a chance to show where he was physically at currently in his recovery.

Whether Tankersley still wasn’t quite fully back from the injury or whether the Dolphins scuffling season lowered the incentive to return, the team elected not to bring him back to the active roster on Wednesday.

Tankersley was a third-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017. He’s appeared in 17 career games with 11 starts as a rookie. He’s recorded 36 tackles with seven passes defended.