Dolphins, DC Vic Fangio part ways; deal reportedly expected with Eagles soon

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio are mutually parting ways after one season, the team announced Wednesday. The 65-year-old will now reportedly be a top target for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are expected to reach a deal to hire Fangio as their defensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Miami is granting Fangio's desire to leave and be closer to his family in Pennsylvania, according to the report.

Fangio has 37 years of experience in the NFL under his belt, spending 22 of the past 28 seasons as either an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator.

He already has a relationship with the Eagles, joining the team as a consultant ahead of Super Bowl LVII. During his two weeks in the role, both parties reportedly developed an interest in continuing to work together before Fangio landed with the Dolphins.

