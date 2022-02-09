Dolphins DBs coach Gerald Alexander interviewing for Jaguars DC role

With all nine teams who were without a head coach hiring a new one, the next step for these teams is building their coaching staffs.

Since hiring Mike McDaniel to be their head coach on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have only one reported interview for their coordinator spots, as Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London is expected to meet with the team.

This doesn’t stop other franchises from poaching guys who were holdovers from Brian Flores’ staff. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander is interviewing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday for their open defensive coordinator position under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Alexander has spent the last two years with the Dolphins after jumping from the college level where he coached with Indiana State, Montana State, and California for five total seasons.

Under his tutelage, the Dolphins have seen great performances from safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland over the past two seasons. It would be a big loss if a well-respected, young coach like Alexander were to leave.

