Dolphins DB Trill Williams posts funny video about dealing with WRs
The Miami Dolphins have finished their OTAs and minicamp this month and are now off until later in July when training camp gets underway.
With a lot of their downtime, members of the organization will be doing various activities. Some may spend their time playing golf. Some may go on a tropical vacation.
One thing that a number of Dolphins have been doing so far is producing content on social media. Safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones have a history of making some hilarious videos on Tik Tok, and defensive back Trill Williams has been doing some of that as well.
This week, Williams posted a hilarious video to show what’s going through his head when he’s battling with receivers.
@trillwilliams6
Just give me the green🤣🤣🤣 #ItsGreatOutdoors #AmazonMusicProudHeroes #fyp
The Dolphins have some of the NFL’s best social media users on Tik Tok. If you’re not following the trio of defensive backs, you probably should.