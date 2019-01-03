Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick loses 'FitzMagic' trademark battle

Minkah Fitzpatrick was denied his application to trademark “FitzMagic” on Tuesday, as it would cause too much confusion with Ryan Fitzpatrick. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It was at least worth a shot, right?

Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and his representatives filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September for “FitzMagic,” attempting to cash in on his old high school nickname to sell merchandise and apparel.

There was just one problem. While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t beat Minkah to the punch filing a trademark, he easily claimed the nickname “FitzMagic” in the sports world — whether he tried to or not.

So, Minkah’s application was denied, as that nickname would create a “false connection” with the Buccaneers quarterback.

JUST IN: The US Patent & Trademark Office has denied Minkah Fitzpatrick’s trademark filing of “FitzMagic,” saying that the nickname is more connected with Ryan Fitzpatrick and would cause confusion. Decision first reported by @JoshGerben. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 3, 2019





Ryan, remember, had an incredible start to the season for the Bucs, starting in place of a suspended Jameis Winston. He led them to back-to-back wins over both the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles in the first two weeks of the season, throwing for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception while completing nearly 79 percent of his passes. It was an incredible stretch of football from someone many thought was nearly done with his career.

Minkah — the former Alabama standout who was selected by the Dolphins in the first round of last year’s draft — had a solid rookie season, too, recording 80 total tackles two interceptions and one touchdown.

Though he certainly tried, Minkah didn’t draw headlines early this season the way that Ryan did — especially when he showed up to a postgame interview in a “borrowed” outfit from teammate DeSean Jackson.

While his friends and family may call him “FitzMagic,” it seems the rest of the country will never grant him that nickname. That, rightfully so, belongs to Ryan.

